(Newser) – It wasn't "Bring Your Mom to Work Day" in Ohio on Tuesday, but Myles Harris' mother decided to drop by anyway—and their encounter has now gone viral, "striking a chord with parents and their children alike," per the Guardian. Harris is a local TV news reporter in the Columbus area, so when mom Sandi decided to drop by, he wasn't the only one who got to see her. As Harris, a reporter for WSYX, prepped for a live segment in the field along the side of a busy road, he was chatting with his cameraman—who, unbeknownst to Harris, had already started recording—when suddenly Harris spotted someone driving over that made him throw his arms up in exasperation.

"That's my mom, hold on," he says in the clip, glaring into the camera. His mother's car then rolls into view, with her excitedly yelling out the window, "Hi, baby!," the cameraman laughing in the background. Harris good-naturedly lectures his mom for calling his phone just a few minutes earlier while he was trying to work, introduces her to the cameraman—"Hi, D'Angelo!" she greets him, just as excitedly—then tells her to skedaddle.

"Don't be holdin' up traffic, 'cause you got cars behind you," he finally says, and his mom drives away. Harris then realizes D'Angelo has been recording the entire time, and the recording stops. WLS reports that Harris' video has since gone viral, with nearly 745,000 views on his Instagram post of the clip as of Thursday morning. "Typical Sandi," he wrote with an implied sigh in his caption. (Read more viral video stories.)