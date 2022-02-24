EU: These Are Among Europe's Darkest Hours Since WWII

(Newser) – This story has been updated with new developments. As Russian troops pushed into Ukraine Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba denounced the "war of aggression" and urged other countries not to stand by as Russia invades. "The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now," he said. Ukrainian authorities say the country is being invaded from three directions in a "full-scale war" and Russian tanks have now reached Kharkiv, the country's largest city, the BBC reports. NATO says Russia has deployed ground troops an special forces and is targeting military facilities and major cities with air and missile attacks. In other developments:



Kremlin says it plans to 'cleanse' country . Reuters reports that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Russia intends to cleanse Ukraine of "Nazis" and "neutralize" its military capabilities. He claimed that Russia has no intention of occupying the country.

. Reuters reports that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Russia intends to cleanse Ukraine of "Nazis" and "neutralize" its military capabilities. He claimed that Russia has no intention of occupying the country. EU promises 'harshest sanctions.' European Union officials say the Russian invasion will be punished with the harshest sanctions the EU has ever imposed, the AP reports. "These are among the darkest hours for Europe since World War Two," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. "A major nuclear power has attacked a neighbor country and is threatening reprisals of any other states that may come to the rescue," Borrell said. "This is not only the greatest violation of international law, it’s a violation of the basic principles of human coexistence." Amid widespread international condemnation, Putin has warned that any attempt by other countries to intervene will lead to "consequences you have never seen."

Death toll rises . Ukraine says at least 40 of its soldiers have been killed along with at least 10 civilians, including a 9-year-old boy killed when an apartment building was shelled, the Telegraph reports. Ukraine's military says around 50 Russian soldiers have been killed and six Russian planes have been shot down.

. Ukraine says at least 40 of its soldiers have been killed along with at least 10 civilians, including a 9-year-old boy killed when an apartment building was shelled, the Telegraph reports. Ukraine's military says around 50 Russian soldiers have been killed and six Russian planes have been shot down. NATO to hold emergency session. NATO said it would hold an emergency session Thursday to discuss the invasion, per the New York Times Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s secretary general, described Russia's actions as a "reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives." He added: "This is a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security."