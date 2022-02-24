Europe Needs Russia's Gas. That's a Grave Weakness

(Newser) – One of Russia's most powerful weapons isn't a weapon at all. It's natural gas. As Kenneth C. Griffin and Niall Ferguson write in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, "Without Russian energy, European citizens would struggle to get through winter. Mr. Putin has long understood the leverage this gives him." Indeed, about 40% of the continent's natural gas comes from Russia, and that percentage is only increasing as countries give up coal. With the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, some are looking at the role this energy interdependence—particularly that of Germany—has played in getting the world to this point and envisioning how things could change. A roundup:

Griffin and Ferguson point out energy-related mistakes that have been made, among them Europe's bet that "energy interdependence would temper Russian militarism ... instead Europe has funded the Kremlin’s rearmament" and Germany's decision to shutter all of its nuclear power plants by the end of this year. They argue that Europe needs to rapidly move toward swapping Russian gas for liquefied natural gas purchased from allies. The implications for the US: "It needs to produce more gas, not less. ... Bans on fracking are misguided and neutralize a critical economic and geopolitical advantage. The US should frack more, so it has the gas needed to wean Europe off Russian pipelines."

story continues below