Rosie O'Donnell's Sorry to Priyanka Chopra Just Made Things Worse

(Newser) – There are plenty of resources online on how to craft a good apology, but Rosie O'Donnell apparently winged it for her latest mea culpa. Page Six reports on a recent encounter that took place between the former View co-host, singer Nick Jonas, and Jonas' wife, actress and singer Priyanka Chopra, at a restaurant in Malibu, Calif., which O'Donnell herself detailed in a TikTok video this week. O'Donnell recalled how she greeted the couple with, "Hi, Nick Jonas. You were great in 'Kingdom,'" and "Hi, [Priyanka]. I know your dad.'" O'Donnell went on to say that when a confused Chopra asked who O'Donnell thought her dad was, O'Donnell revealed she thought it was Indian American author Deepak Chopra—who is definitely not Priyanka Chopra's dad.

O'Donnell went on to say she felt "embarrassed" when Chopra informed her that "Chopra" is actually a fairly common surname. O'Donnell added that she'd just "always assumed" Deepak and Priyanka were family, per People. All of this then prompted O'Donnell to offer up a big sorry in her TikTok, noting, "Nick Jonas, I apologize, and to the Chopra wife, I apologize too." Which did not make things much better, as Priyanka Chopra laid out in an Instagram story. "If you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly," she wrote in her post.

She added: "As I've said before, not all Chopra's are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith's are related to the legendary Will Smith." O'Donnell followed up with an apology for her apology, noting that Chopra is "apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than him" (meaning Jonas), and that "anyway, Priyanka is her name. Priyanka. I hope I'm pronouncing that right. I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry ... sometimes I f--- up." (Read more Priyanka Chopra stories.)