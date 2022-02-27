 
Explosions Shake Kyiv

Mayor of nearby city says an oil depot was struck
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 26, 2022 6:30 PM CST
Overnight Blasts Shake Kyiv
Civilian members of a territorial defense unit check their weapons in expectation of trying to repel a Russian attack Saturday in Kyiv.   (AP Photo/Mikhail Palinchak)

(Newser) – Major explosions lit the overnight sky in Ukraine's capital, in what appeared to be an attack near Vasylkiv, a city about 18 miles south of Kyiv. Vasylkiv has a military airfield and multiple fuel tanks, CNN reports, and the mayor said early Sunday that an oil depot was hit. The office of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said one of the blasts was near the Zhuliany airport, per the AP. Kyiv again was bombarded by Russian forces Saturday night, per the New York Times. Ukranian forces controlled the streets of the city, which Russian forces were trying to enter, some of them in civilian clothes.

Control of Kyiv remains Russia's priority, and Zelensky urged his people to keep fighting. Russia carried out more airstrikes and airborne landings on Saturday, per the Wall Street Journal, and armored columns kept trying to advance. Ukrainian officials said 198 people, including three children, have been killed, and 1,115 people, 33 of them children, have been wounded so far. A US official said the Ukrainian resistance to the Soviet invasion appeared to be effective, per NBC News. Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv, which is under a curfew, as darkness fell Saturday night. (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)

