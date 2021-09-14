Actress' Conservatorship Extended After Quiet Months

(Newser) – Amanda Bynes is going to spend a couple more years under a conservatorship. The actress rose to stardom in the early ‘00s but hit a wall in 2013 when she was 27, with a couple of DUIs and some other legal trouble. Her mom, Lynn, was granted a temporary conservatorship then, and has been managing her finances and other aspects of her life since then. Bynes appeared to be having a tough time last year, announcing an engagement and a pregnancy, both of which seem to have ended. Since then, the 35-year-old has been out of the news. On Monday, a judge extended the arrangement, keeping Bynes in her mom’s care until 2023, Us Weekly reports.

Details are scarce and the ruling is sealed, but as recently as last year a lawyer for the actress, who hasn’t had a role since Easy A in 2010, said she was being treated for mental health issues and not problems with drugs and alcohol. Before that, the last time Bynes surfaced on social media was to announce on Twitter that she’d graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. Like Bynes, Britney Spears, has been under a conservatorship since private troubles turned into public scandal. Spears has been fighting—with some success—to run her own life. Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end the arrangement. (Britney and longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari recently announced their engagement.)