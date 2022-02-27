Ukraine, Russia Agree to First Talks

(Newser)
–
(This file has been updated with developments on the peace talks.) The Russian advance on Ukraine continued on Sunday, but so did Ukrainian resistance. Meanwhile, the two nations have agreed to their first talks since the conflict began. Key developments from the fourth day of fighting:
- Talks: Ukraine has agreed to send a delegation to a site near the Ukraine-Belarus border to meet with Russian officials, reports CNN. The delegations will meet "without preconditions" near the Pripyat River, said the office of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Earlier, Zelensky rejected a Russian offer to meet in Belarus, because he doesn't view that pro-Kremlin nation as neutral. It was not immediately clear when the talks would take place. (The development comes as Putin placed his nuclear forces on high alert.)
- Kharkiv: Russian troops entered Kharkiv, the nation's second biggest city, only to be met with a fierce pushback. After hours of what the Washington Post describes as "heavy street fighting and back-and-forth rocket firing," Kharkiv's governor announced that the city remained under Ukraine control. Still, the battle marked Russia's biggest "urban incursion" yet.
- Kyiv: After overnight shelling, the capital was "eerily quiet" on Sunday and still under Ukraine control, per the AP. Residents hunkered down where they could, in homes, parking garages, subways, etc. “The past night was tough—more shelling, more bombing of residential areas and civilian infrastructure," Zelensky said. "There is not a single facility in the country that the occupiers wouldn’t consider as admissible targets.”
- Now what: Barring a breakthrough in talks, Russia's military offensive is only expected to intensify around the nation, reports the New York Times. It notes that most of the approximately 150,000 Russian soldiers deployed to the region were engaged in battles to some degree. Fighting has been reported at southern port cities such as Odessa on the Black Sea.
