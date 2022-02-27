Ukraine, Russia Agree to First Talks

(Newser) – (This file has been updated with developments on the peace talks.) The Russian advance on Ukraine continued on Sunday, but so did Ukrainian resistance. Meanwhile, the two nations have agreed to their first talks since the conflict began. Key developments from the fourth day of fighting:



Talks: Ukraine has agreed to send a delegation to a site near the Ukraine-Belarus border to meet with Russian officials, reports CNN. The delegations will meet "without preconditions" near the Pripyat River, said the office of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Earlier, Zelensky rejected a Russian offer to meet in Belarus, because he doesn't view that pro-Kremlin nation as neutral. It was not immediately clear when the talks would take place. (The development comes as Putin placed his nuclear forces on high alert.)

Ukraine has agreed to send a delegation to a site near the Ukraine-Belarus border to meet with Russian officials, reports CNN. The delegations will meet "without preconditions" near the Pripyat River, said the office of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Earlier, Zelensky rejected a Russian offer to meet in Belarus, because he doesn't view that pro-Kremlin nation as neutral. It was not immediately clear when the talks would take place. (The development comes as Putin placed his nuclear forces on high alert.) Kharkiv: Russian troops entered Kharkiv, the nation's second biggest city, only to be met with a fierce pushback. After hours of what the Washington Post describes as "heavy street fighting and back-and-forth rocket firing," Kharkiv's governor announced that the city remained under Ukraine control. Still, the battle marked Russia's biggest "urban incursion" yet.