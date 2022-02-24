Did Putin Just Threaten to Use Nuclear Weapons?

(Newser) – Just after Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, he warned other nations of severe "consequences" should they step in. Just how severe? Some are interpreting his remarks as a veiled, or even not-so-veiled, threat to use nuclear weapons. Coverage:

The warning: "Whoever tries to interfere with us, and even more so to create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia's response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never experienced in your history," said Putin, as translated at CNN. "We are ready for any development of events. All necessary decisions in this regard have been made. I hope that I will be heard."

Reminder: In his long speech, Putin also reminded the world that Russia "remains one of the most powerful nuclear states" with "a certain advantage in several cutting-edge weapons," notes the New York Times.

Chilling: In the view of Mike Allen at Axios, the implication is clear. "This is a rare overt threat of nuclear attack," he writes, adding that "rarely in our lifetimes has the world heard more chilling and ominous words." Worse, "madman Putin is sitting on a massive nuclear arsenal and seems impervious to pressure, sanctions, or threats." Coverage elsewhere isn't as definitive. The Telegraph, for example, states in its coverage that Putin "appeared to threaten nuclear strikes."