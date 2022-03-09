Zelensky: Strike on Maternity Hospital Is an 'Atrocity'

(Newser) – A Russian attack severely damaged a children's and maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday. President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter that there were "people, children under the wreckage" of the hospital and called the strike an "atrocity." Authorities said they were trying to establish how many people had been killed or wounded. Video shared by Zelensky showed cheerfully painted hallways strewn with twisted metal and room after room with blown-out windows, the AP reports. Floors were covered in wreckage. Outside, a small fire burned, and debris covered the ground.

Mariupol's city council said the damage is "colossal" and information on casualties is still being clarified, the Guardian reports. "We don't understand how it is possible in modern life to bomb children's hospital," Serhiy Orlov, the city's deputy mayor, tells the BBC. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the attack. "There are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenseless," he tweeted. "The UK is exploring more support for Ukraine to defend against airstrikes and we will hold Putin to account for his terrible crimes."