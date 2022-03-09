 
X

Zelensky: Strike on Maternity Hospital Is an 'Atrocity'

There are 'people, children under the wreckage,' he tweeted
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 9, 2022 11:28 AM CST
'Children Under the Wreckage' After Ukrainian Hospital Is Hit
This image taken from video issued by Mariupol City Council shows the aftermath of Mariupol Hospital after an attack in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday March 9, 2022.   (AP Photo)

(Newser) – A Russian attack severely damaged a children's and maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday. President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter that there were "people, children under the wreckage" of the hospital and called the strike an "atrocity." Authorities said they were trying to establish how many people had been killed or wounded. Video shared by Zelensky showed cheerfully painted hallways strewn with twisted metal and room after room with blown-out windows, the AP reports. Floors were covered in wreckage. Outside, a small fire burned, and debris covered the ground.

Mariupol's city council said the damage is "colossal" and information on casualties is still being clarified, the Guardian reports. "We don't understand how it is possible in modern life to bomb children's hospital," Serhiy Orlov, the city's deputy mayor, tells the BBC. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the attack. "There are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenseless," he tweeted. "The UK is exploring more support for Ukraine to defend against airstrikes and we will hold Putin to account for his terrible crimes."

(Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X