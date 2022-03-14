There's a Reason You Can Find Pizza Deals Monday

(Newser) – Monday is March 14, otherwise known as 3/14, otherwise known as Pi Day, otherwise known as the day when merchants use math to sell pizzas and pies of all kinds.

It is, of course, a reference to the mathematical constant of pi, the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. It gets rounded to 3.14, and the link to March 14 has been a mathematical holiday of sorts since 1988, according to a backgrounder by ABC News. The deals: USA Today has a pretty thorough roundup of food deals (often pizza deals for $3.14) at 7-Eleven, BJ's, Dominos, Chuck-E-Cheese, Cici's, and on and on.