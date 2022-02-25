Kim Kardashian: 'I Very Much Desire to Be Divorced'

(Newser) – Kim Kardashian is more than ready for the man formerly known as Kanye West to be somebody who was formerly her husband. "I very much desire to be divorced," Kardashian said in recent court documents seen by TMZ. She said she has asked Ye to keep details of their divorce private, but he has "created emotional distress" by posting "misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media." Kardashian said that if the court terminates their marital status, it "will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path" that will assist them in "peacefully co-parenting" their four children.

Kardashian requested to be declared legally single in December, but Ye filed a response objecting to "an early termination of status" and setting out conditions he wanted to have met, People reports. In her latest filing, Kardashian argued that delaying the divorce further "will only create further tension and anxiety." She accused Ye of trying to "rewrite the terms of the parties' prenuptial agreement" and noted there "are no community property assets or debts." According to TMZ, Ye has sought to block Kardashian from transferring assets out of any trust, which she objects to because their assets are already separate and she needs access to a trust to run her business.

"I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives," Kardashian said, per NBC. Kardashian filed for divorce a year ago and is now in a relationship with SNL's Pete Davidson. Ye apologized earlier his month for harassing both of them on social media but he apparently still has issued with Davidson, reports Metro. In an Instagram post Thursday, he shared an image of Davidson's deleted account and wrote: "Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life." (He also lashed out at Kardashian for allowing 8-year-old daughter North to appear in a TikTok video without his permission.)