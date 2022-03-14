Convoy Evacuates Mariupol Residents

(Newser) – A convoy of more than 160 cars carrying civilians left Mariupol on Monday, a city under siege by Russian forces. Local officials called it the first successful evacuation through a "humanitarian corridor," the Guardian reports. An online post by officials said the convoy had made it to Berdyansk, a city nearby, by 1pm local time. It was the biggest evacuation of Mariupol so far, said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, though many more people are trying to get out. The cars' destination was the city of Zaporizhzhia.

A convoy of trucks bringing humanitarian supplies to Mariupol did not fare as well on Monday, per the Washington Post. The trucks were stopped about 50 miles southeast of Mariupol, the city council said, which accused the Russians of violating a cease-fire. "The occupation forces, without reason, are blocking in Berdyansk needed food and medicine for our people, in the city that they are mercilessly destroying," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video address. The council said the 400,000 people in Mariupol need the supplies; plans called for the trucks to then help with the evacuation. "Tomorrow morning will be a new attempt," its statement said. (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)