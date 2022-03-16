After Zelensky Speech, Biden Promises 'Unprecedented' Aid

(Newser) – After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for a no-fly zone during an emotional address to Congress Wednesday, President Biden promised a package of "unprecedented assistance" to Ukraine—but not a no-fly zone over the country. Biden praised Zelensky for his "convincing" speech and said the US and its allies must make sure that "Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin, no matter what advances he makes on the battlefield," the Washington Post reports. Biden promised another $800 million in security assistance for Ukraine, bringing the total announced this week to $1 billion.

"We are united in our abhorrence of Putin's depraved onslaught ... and we’re going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead," Biden said. The military aid to help Ukraine counter the Russian invasion will include 800 anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 anti-armor systems, and 20 million rounds of ammunition, the Hill reports. Biden said the package will also include drones, demonstrating "our commitment to sending our most cutting-edge systems to Ukraine for its defense."

Zelensky's address, which can be seen here, included a video showing destruction of Ukrainian cities and the graphic aftermath of Russian strikes. Many lawmakers were visibly moved by the address and some were in tears during gruesome moments in the video, though consensus against a no-fly zone remained, Politico reports. "We need to give him more defense mechanisms. He kept saying no-fly zone. I think that's probably still a non-starter," said Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. "That doesn't mean we can't up the amount, do more with equipment and drones and other things that would be just as helpful."