'A Moment Unlike Any Other': Zelensky Addresses Congress

For weeks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been speaking to the world and asking allied leaders to "close the sky." On Wednesday morning, he spoke to Congress in a virtual address. USA Today reports that while world leaders have frequently addressed Congress, this is "a moment unlike any other" with "a foreign head of state under siege from a global military power dialing in from an undisclosed location to address lawmakers still working under the restrictions of a lingering pandemic." Standout lines from Zelensky's address, which he delivered from Kyiv in what the AP calls "his now-trademark army green T-shirt":

"We have not even thought about it for a second," he said of giving up. "Right now, the destiny of our country is being decided, the destiny of our people."

"Russia has attacked not just us ... it went on a brutal offensive against our values, our basic human values, our right to live freely in our own country, choosing our own future."