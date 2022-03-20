 
X

Rapper Fatally Shot Minutes After Jail Release

Baby Cino, aka Timothy Starks, was gunned down in Miami
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 20, 2022 6:00 AM CDT
Rapper Fatally Shot Minutes After Jail Release
A screen shot of Timothy Starks, aka Baby Cino.   (YouTube)

(Newser) – Miami police are investigating a brazen daylight shooting that took the life of an aspiring rapper who had been released from jail only minutes earlier. The Miami Herald reports that 20-year-old Timothy Starks, aka Baby Cino, was gunned down in a car in rush-hour traffic as the vehicle he was in entered the Palmetto Expressway. A friend had just picked him up from a Miami-Dade jail. Starks had been arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, per Local10. He bonded out Wednesday, and friend Dante Banks picked him up, say police. Banks was wounded in the shooting, though his injuries are not life-threatening. Police say the gunman or gunmen in another car fired about 40 rounds.

Starks did not have a big following as a rapper, but he was working on it. People notes he was best known for the song and video "Big Haiti Shottas." Law enforcement sources tell the Herald that Starks was affiliated with a local gang known as “Boss Life,” and his shooting may be connected to a series of fatal ambushes in recent months. Driver Banks was shot in the abdomen but has since been released from the hospital. “My son was OK,” Banks' mother tells WSVN. She was actually speaking with him on the phone when the shooting took place. “He was talking. He was just shook up ’cause his friend got shot.” (Read more rapper stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X