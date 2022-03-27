Wallace: It Wasn't Opinions That Drove Me From Fox

(Newser) – Things changed at Fox News after Donald Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden, Chris Wallace said. "Before, I found it was an environment in which I could do my job and feel good about my involvement at Fox," he said. "And since November of 2020, that just became unsustainable, increasingly unsustainable as time went on." After working for Fox for almost two decades, the anchor and host has been at CNN since January. Wallace launches a daily interview show on the network's new streaming service, CNN+, on Tuesday, the New York Times reports.

After the election and before Wallace left Fox, the changes included dropping the 7pm newscast and dismissing an editor who contributed to the network calling Arizona for Biden on election night. Wallace said he complained to management about a Tucker Carlson documentary that said the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol wasn't real. "I'm fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion," Wallace said, per the Times, in discussing his decision to change networks. But he was troubled "when people start to question the truth—'Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection?'" Wallace said.