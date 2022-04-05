Zelensky Poses Big Question to Security Council

(Newser) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that the Russian military must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes, accusing the Kremlin's troops of the worst atrocities since World War II. The Ukrainian leader made his plea via video as grisly evidence continued to emerge of civilian massacres carried out by Russian forces on the outskirts of Kyiv before they pulled back from the capital, per the AP. Part of his appeal came in the form of questions, notes the New York Times:

“Are you ready to close the UN?” Zelensky asked. “Do you think that the time of international law is gone? If your answer is no, then you need to act immediately.”

Making his first appearance before the UN's highest body, Zelensky said the Russian troops are no different from other terrorists like the Islamic State group. He showed the council brief video footage of bloody corpses that ended with the words “Stop Russian Aggression.” He stressed that Bucha was only one place and that there are more with similar horrors, and he called for a tribunal similar to the one that was set up at Nuremberg to try war criminals after World War II. Other lines: