Tiger Woods Heads Back to Augusta

"I will be heading up to Augusta today," Tiger Woods tweeted Sunday, to practice and prepare for the Masters. Whether he competes in the tournament, he said, per ESPN, "will be a game-time decision." Woods hasn't played golf in more than a year; he's been recovering from severe injuries received in a one-vehicle crash near Los Angeles in February 2021. "I think for golf and for the Masters Tournament and for everyone, to have Tiger there would be phenomenal," Rory McIlroy said last week. "I think it just adds to the event."

Woods, who last competed in the Masters in 2020, played a full practice round last week at Augusta National Golf Club, per ESPN. The round was a test of whether he could play that evidently was inconclusive. The Masters, which he's won five times, has no deadline, so Woods has until his tee time Thursday to decide if he's in. Whether he could be competitive is another matter, per CBS. After multiple surgeries, Woods has been trying to rebuild strength in his right leg and right foot. It's been almost two years since that leg has gone through four rounds of play in a tournament.

"It's altered," Woods said of the leg in February. "My right leg does not look like my left leg, let's put it that way." His golfing has been "very limited," Woods said. His daughter, Sam, noted his battles to recover from the crash and multiple back surgeries at Woods' induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame in February. When he was hospitalized after the crash, she said: "We didn't know if you'd come home with two legs or not. Now, not only are you about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you're standing here on your own two feet." (Read more Tiger Woods stories.)