Jennifer Lopez Details How Ben Affleck Proposed

(Newser) – If you're wondering how Ben Affleck popped the question to Jennifer Lopez the second time around, wonder no more. USA Today reports the singer spilled the details of her proposal Tuesday in her "On the JLo" fan newsletter. Here's her opening line: "Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?" Lopez went on to explain that "It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined." During a "quiet Saturday night at home," her "beautiful love" got down on one knee as she was in her favorite place: the bathtub, taking a bubble bath.

She says she was literally speechless, so much so that Affleck had to prompt her with, "Is that a yes?" She wrote that "I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again." She also said a little more about her engagement ring, which features a green diamond in the center. "Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be." The pair called off their first engagement in January 2004, notes People. More good news for Lopez: Variety reports the new Netflix documentary about JLo, Halftime, was picked to premiere at the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8; it hits Netflix on June 14.