They long ago earned the right to appear on lists of celebrity couples whose marriages have stood the test of time. Now, Dan Aykroyd and his wife, Bosom Buddies actress Donna Dixon, have officially lost their spot in that category. The couple tell People in a joint statement they're now on "separate life paths" after 39 years of marriage, though they remain "legally married, co-parents, co-workers and business partners" and share a "loving friendship." Aykroyd, 69, and Dixon, 64, met in 1983 on the set of Doctor Detroit and married later that year.

They went on to appear in a slew of '80s and '90s movies together, including Spies Like Us, The Couch Trip, and Exit to Eden. In a 2014 interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Aykroyd described his wife as a "White Goddess" to his "Green Demon" in explaining how she puts up with him. "You gotta find the right person—look them in the eye, have them look back, and know their soul," he told the Times, which called their union "easily one of the most enduring marriages in Hollywood history." The couple share three daughters: Stella, 24; Belle, 28; and Danielle, 32, a singer also known by her stage name Vera Sola.