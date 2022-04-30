Prison Official Goes Missing While Bringing Inmate to Court

Search is on for Vicki White, who was escorting prisoner held on capital murder charges
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 30, 2022 10:45 AM CDT
Ala. Prison Official, Inmate Vanish on Way to Court Hearing
This photo shows Vicki White. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing.   (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)

(Newser) – A prison official from Alabama is missing after escorting an inmate to a courthouse for a hearing. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Saturday that Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges, per the AP. The inmate is also missing. White left the detention center with inmate Casey White around 9:30am Friday and neither has been seen since. The pair aren't related.

It wasn't realized they were missing until about 3:30pm Friday. The vehicle they were traveling in when they left the detention center was discovered at a nearby shopping center parking lot, according to the sheriff's office. "If anyone should spot them contact 911 immediately and DO NOT APPROACH!" the sheriff's office post directs. It adds that investigators are trying to track down video "that may tell us more about what we're dealing with."

