Ukraine Accuses Russia of a Big Strike on Civilians

(Newser) – If the numbers are correct after the rubble is cleared, it would be one of the worst single attacks in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, reports the New York Times. Ukrainian officials say Russia bombed a school sheltering civilians in the eastern village of Bilohorivka. While about 30 people survived, Ukrainian authorities say up to 60 are feared dead, reports the BBC. The village is located in the republic of Luhansk, part of the region known collectively as Donbas, where Russian forces have recently renewed their focus, per the Wall Street Journal.

"The Russians don't care whom they kill," said Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai in a Telegram post. "If they can't kill a soldier, they kill an innocent child." Russia has not responded to reports about the attack, which have not been independently verified. On Sunday, meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet virtually with leaders of the G7, including President Biden, to request more money and ammunition. The meeting comes one day before Russia celebrates its annual Victory Day, where Vladimir Putin is expected to sound a triumphant tone about the war.