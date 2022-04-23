Highlights From Greene's Testimony on Eligibility to Run

(Newser)
–
Marjorie Taylor Greene ended up testifying for three hours on Friday in an Atlanta courtroom as part of her fight to be able to run for reelection to Congress, reports CNN. In an unprecedented legal challenge, her critics say she should be kicked off the ballot because she engaged in "insurrection" with comments made before the Capitol riot. Greene testified that she never condoned violence and that her comments have been distorted by her critics and the media. A ruling from the judge in the case is expected in the next few weeks. Some highlights:
- Recall: In her testimony, Greene repeatedly denied remembering tweets or statements made before the riot, reports the Washington Post. Asked whether she urged President Trump to impose martial law to remain in power, she answered that she didn't recall. “So you’re not denying you did it?” asked attorney Andrew G. Celli Jr. “You just don’t remember?” “I don’t remember,” Greene said.
- Victim: Greene said she herself was a victim of the day's violence, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I was scared. I was very scared. I was concerned. I was shocked, shocked, shocked, absolutely shocked,” Greene said of that day.
- Video: Greene was asked about a since-deleted video in which she urged people to “flood the Capitol building, flood all the government buildings. ... “We can do it peacefully,” Greene said. “We can. I hope we don’t have to do it the other way. I hope not. But we should feel like we will if we have to, because we are the American people.” Greene said she didn't recall making the statements.
- Testy: The exchanges grew heated at times, including during questioning over a Greene tweet that urged protesters to show up at the Capitol. “You’re speculating on why I’m tweeting that,” she said. “Ms. Greene, I’m just asking questions,” responded Celli. “And I’m just answering them,” she responded.
- Pelosi: Greene's Facebook account once liked a comment suggesting that Nancy Pelosi be shot in the head, but Greene said she didn't remember doing that and said anyone on her staff might have been responsible, per the AP.
- Disavowal: “I never mean anything for violence,” Greene said at one point over her statements. “None of my words, never ever, mean anything for violence.”
(Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene
stories.)