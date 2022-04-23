Highlights From Greene's Testimony on Eligibility to Run

(Newser) – Marjorie Taylor Greene ended up testifying for three hours on Friday in an Atlanta courtroom as part of her fight to be able to run for reelection to Congress, reports CNN. In an unprecedented legal challenge, her critics say she should be kicked off the ballot because she engaged in "insurrection" with comments made before the Capitol riot. Greene testified that she never condoned violence and that her comments have been distorted by her critics and the media. A ruling from the judge in the case is expected in the next few weeks. Some highlights:

Recall: In her testimony, Greene repeatedly denied remembering tweets or statements made before the riot, reports the Washington Post. Asked whether she urged President Trump to impose martial law to remain in power, she answered that she didn't recall. “So you’re not denying you did it?” asked attorney Andrew G. Celli Jr. “You just don’t remember?” “I don’t remember,” Greene said.

In her testimony, Greene repeatedly denied remembering tweets or statements made before the riot, reports the Washington Post. Asked whether she urged President Trump to impose martial law to remain in power, she answered that she didn't recall. “So you’re not denying you did it?” asked attorney Andrew G. Celli Jr. “You just don’t remember?” “I don’t remember,” Greene said. Victim: Greene said she herself was a victim of the day's violence, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I was scared. I was very scared. I was concerned. I was shocked, shocked, shocked, absolutely shocked,” Greene said of that day.