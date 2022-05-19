Man Marks 50 Years of Eating Big Macs Daily

(Newser) – Wisconsin man Don Gorske has marked a milestone in unadventurous eating that may never be equaled. He visited his local McDonald's in Fond du Lac Tuesday to mark 50 years of eating Big Macs almost every day. "All through life here, a lot of people said, 'You’ll be dead before you reach 50 years of eating Big Macs.' I guess I proved them wrong," Gorske said, per KCRG. Gorske had his first Big Mac in the same restaurant on May 17, 1972 and has only had eight Macless days since, including the day his mother died and the day a snowstorm forced the restaurant to close, reports Fox 11. He now keeps a few emergency Big Macs in his freezer.

Gorske, a retired corrections officer, says he has eaten Big Macs in all 50 states and Canada. The 68-year-old normally eats two Big Macs a day, which he says accounts for more than 90% of the food he consumes. He usually has a Coke with his burgers, but no fries. In 2018, he celebrated having eaten 30,000 Big Macs and the number was not an estimate: He has OCD and "keeps meticulous details of all the burgers he’s eaten, keeping each individual burger carton and receipt," per the Guinness Book of World Records. Some of the older ones were on display at the Fond du Lac restaurant this week.

Gorske says his active lifestyle keeps him healthy and his cholesterol is low. He crossed the finish line of the San Diego Marathon in 2006, holding a Big Mac. Gorske, whose sons prefer a more varied diet, says his total as of Wednesday is 32, 944 Big Macs and he's planning to eat many more. "I'll eat Big Macs until I die," Gorske tells the Fond du Lac Reporter. "My wife says if she has to put them in a blender, it's over. But I don't think it'll get that far." (Read more Big Mac stories.)