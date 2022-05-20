Pete Davidson Reportedly Is Leaving SNL Cast

(Newser) – This week's season finale of Saturday Night Live also will be Pete Davidson's goodbye, Variety reports. Davidson, who started on the show as a 20-year-old in 2014, one of the youngest cast members in its history, has been pulled in different directions lately as his popularity has grown. He made The King of Staten Island, a semi-autobiographical film. He missed a few shows in February to work on a horror movie. He's got a comedy series coming up that will air on Peacock, per People, that's also based on his life. And he's regularly in the public eye when he's spotted with his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

Cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney also will make Saturday's show their last, per the Reporter. Representatives of NBC and the show did not comment on the report. SNL usually announces cast changes later in the year, per the Hollywood Reporter. In a 2020 interview with Charlamagne Tha God in 2020, Davidson talked about leaving the show. "It's a hard thing to do, because you don't want to ever pull the trigger too early," he said. "Everybody's always been like, 'You'll know when you know and it'll all be all right.'"