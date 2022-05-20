Recording Studio Fire Kills 1, Injures Stars' Daughter

(Newser) – A fire in a Los Angeles recording studio killed one person Thursday afternoon, while two people escaped the building, including a daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. Police did not identify the person killed, though people who worked there said he was a 26-year-old artist, producer, and engineer, the Los Angeles Times reports. Aimee Osbourne, 38, and her producer, who was not identified, declined to be taken to a hospital and were treated at the site for smoke inhalation. Sharon Osbourne posted on Instagram that the couple's eldest daughter and her producer, who were working when the fire broke out, were "the lucky two that made it out alive."

No information about the origin of the fire was released, but officials said it took 78 firefighters nearly an hour to put it out, per USA Today. Two people said no alarms or sprinklers went off, per the Times. The heavy insulation and double layers of drywall used in the studios concentrated the heat, an official said, making the blaze difficult to combat. "Our firefighters took a beating," he said. Jamal Davis, who has a studio in the building, said he was calling for his cats at the entrance when he heard Aimee Osbourne shout from the second floor. "Aimee said she found the exit by listening to my voice," he said. Aimee Osbourne, who did not participate in the family's reality TV show, is a singer who releases music under her initials, ARO. "This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code," her mother posted.