'She Is Gone,' Texas Man Sobbed Into Phone

(Newser) – The names of the 19 children and two adults killed in Tuesday's mass shooting at a Texas elementary school are starting to come out, as are other details of the massacre. The gunman, who was killed, was identified as a local 18-year-old, and a state senator says "the first thing he did on his 18th birthday" was buy the two military-style rifles he used in the shooting, Fox 7 reports. He shot his grandmother, with whom he apparently lived, after an argument, Click2Houston reports (reports differ on whether she survived) before driving to Uvalde's Robb Elementary School. He crashed his car through a barrier and into a ditch, shot at police officers who responded, then made his way into the school. "At that point as he made entry he began shooting children, teachers, anybody that was in his way he was shooting people that were in front of him," a lieutenant says. The AP reports he went from classroom to classroom shooting. More:

President Biden addressed the nation Tuesday night, saying he's "sick and tired" of mass shootings and pointing out that since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., nearly a decade ago, there have been more than 900 incidents of gunfire on school grounds, CBS News reports. "As a nation, we have to ask, when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?" he said. "When in God's name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?" (Sen. Chris Murphy made similar remarks on the Senate floor.) The victims: KSAT is tracking the victims as their identities are released. The article includes heartbreaking photos of the children slain, including one 10-year-old whose mom had been with him at the school hours prior to the shooting, attending an awards ceremony. The AP also has information on some of the victims. "The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known," says the grandfather of an 8-year-old who was killed.

Hours of waiting: Family members waited hours for news of their children, with some of them still reporting by Tuesday night they couldn't get information on whether they were alive and where they were. Meanwhile, as the hours went by, other family members got the worst possible news. "She is gone," one man could be heard sobbing into his phone.