Gunman at Elementary School Kills 14 Students, Teacher

(Newser) – A gunman walked into an elementary school in the Texas town of Uvalde and killed 14 children and a teacher on Tuesday, officials said. Gov. Greg Abbott identified the killer as an 18-year-old student at Uvalde High School, KTRK reports. "He shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly," Abbott said. Fifteen Robb Elementary School students were being treated at a Uvalde hospital, and others, including adults, were taken to hospitals in San Antonio. Patients in critical condition in San Antonio included a 10-year-old girl and a 66-year-old woman. The gunman died after being shot by law enforcement officers, Abbott said. Uvalde is about 80 miles west of San Antonio, per the New York Times.

The gunman drove up to the school and walked in with a handgun and possibly a rifle, Abbott said. The governor said he reportedly had shot his grandmother before going to the school. Robb Elementary has almost 600 students in second through fourth grades, per USA Today. Nearly half of Uvalde is non-English speaking, census data show. Students were being taken to the high school to be reunited with their parents, but the parents were being asked to wait until they're notified to go there, so the staff can try to account for all the children. Thursday was scheduled to be the last day of school in the district, per CNBC. This was the 27th school shooting this year, per NPR.