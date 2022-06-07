Johnny Depp Joins TikTok

(Newser) – Johnny Depp is TikTok's newest star. The actor joined the site and quickly racked up more than 5 million followers as of Tuesday afternoon. So far, he has posted only one video, which includes clips of him arriving at the Amber Heard defamation trial and scenes from his recent UK gigs with guitarist Jeff Beck, TMZ reports. He thanked his fans for standing by him. "To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together," he wrote. "We did the right thing together, all because you cared."

"And now, we will all move forward together," Depp continued. "You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you." Depp is already on Facebook and Instagram. After the jury found in his favor in the Heard trial, he issued a statement on the latter site thanking them for giving him his "life back." People reports that a Heard spokesperson responded to Depp's TikTok remarks. "As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backward," the spokesperson said. "The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is ... be afraid to stand up and speak out." (Read more Johnny Depp stories.)