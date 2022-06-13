(Newser) – A day after the news that personal items belonging to missing UK freelance journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira had been found in a flooded part of the Amazon rainforest, a grim update. An aide to Brazil's ambassador to the UK reportedly called Phillips' family on Monday and informed them two bodies had been found. "He didn't describe the location and just said it was in the rainforest and he said they were tied to a tree and they hadn't been identified yet," Paul Sherwood, Phillips' brother-in-law, tells the Guardian.

A well-known Brazilian eco journalist backs up the family's claim, telling the BBC that Phillips' wife had told him that bodies had indeed been found. Sherwood tells the Washington Post that the aide, identified as Roberto Doring, had told him "it was likely to be Dom and Bruno," even though Doring couldn't officially verify it. "No one has rung me since," Sherwood adds. Federal police are throwing cold water on the news, saying in a statement that it's "without merit." "As was previously stated, biological materials and personal belongings of the missing men were found and are being examined," officials say of the clothes, boots, and other items belonging to the two men that were discovered Sunday.

"As soon as any finds are made, the family and the media will be immediately informed." Police have arrested Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, a local fisherman who'd allegedly threatened the men, as a suspect in their disappearance. Phillips and Pereira have been missing since June 5. Family members and Indigenous groups speculate the pair's support for Indigenous rights, specifically as they relate to illegal fishing in the area, may be behind their vanishing.