Russia, China Slam NATO Over Summit Remarks

(Newser) – NATO faced rebukes from Moscow and Beijing on Thursday after it declared Russia a "direct threat" and said China posed "serious challenges" to global stability. The Western military alliance was wrapping up a summit in Madrid, where it issued a stark warning that the world has been plunged into a dangerous phase of big-power competition and myriad threats, from cyberattacks to climate change. NATO leaders also formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance. From the AP:

Putin vows response. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned he would respond in kind if the Nordic pair allowed NATO troops and military infrastructure onto their territory. He said Russia will have to "create the same threats for the territory from which threats against us are created."

"Nothing new" from Russia . Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said Putin's threats were "nothing new." "Of course, we have to expect some kind of surprises from Putin, but I doubt that he is attacking Sweden or Finland directly," she said. "We will see cyberattacks definitely. We will see hybrid attacks, information war is going on. But not the conventional war."

China says NATO is the one causing problems. China accused the alliance of "maliciously attacking and smearing" the country. Its mission to the European Union said NATO "claims that other countries pose challenges, but it is NATO that is creating problems around the world."

Ukraine invasion brought "biggest overhaul" in decades. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told the summit that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had brought "the biggest overhaul of our collective defense since the end of the Cold War." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who addressed the summit by video link, urged NATO to send modern artillery systems and other weapons and warned the leaders they either had to provide Kyiv with the help it needed or "face a delayed war between Russia and yourself." "The question is, who's next? Moldova? Or the Baltics? Or Poland? The answer is: all of them," he said.