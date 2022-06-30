Jamie Foxx Convinces Cameron Diaz to Un-Retire

(Newser) – Cameron Diaz is having a comeback moment. Eight years after her last film (and four years after she said she had retired from showbiz), the actress is starring in a movie for Netflix titled Back in Action. It will also star Jamie Foxx, who co-starred with Diaz in her last film, 2014's Annie, and Diaz says Foxx is the only person who could have convinced her to get "back in action." On Twitter, Foxx posted a phone call between himself and Diaz in which she admits being nervous about the move, and Foxx gets Tom Brady on the line: "I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire. I'm relatively successful at un-retiring," he joked.

Diaz, who has been married to Good Charlotte singer Benji Madden since 2015 and has one child with him, born in 2020, said last year that it was difficult to imagine spending 14 to 16 hours a day away from her child shooting a movie. "Will I ever make a movie again? I'm not looking to, but will I? I don't know. I have no idea. Maybe. Never say never," she said at the time. Deadline reports Back in Action is an action-comedy, but says the plotline is being kept quiet for now. Production starts later this year. Foxx and Diaz also co-starred in 1999's Any Given Sunday, Variety reports. (Read more Cameron Diaz stories.)