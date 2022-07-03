Child Dies in Hot Car While Mother Is at Work

(Newser) – A 1-year-old died after being left in a car parked outside a Georgia drugstore while the mother worked inside, the second death of a child in a hot car in Georgia in a week. The Madison County sheriff said the unidentified child was left in the car for three to four hours before being found, unresponsive, by the mother, NBC News reports. The department was called about 1:30pm Thursday, he said. The temperature inside the car was over 100 degrees.

The 30-year-old woman told investigators she usually takes her two children to different day care centers before going to work at a Walgreen's store in Danielsville. That day, she said, she didn't realize she'd forgotten to stop by the second day care center. The death is under investigation by the sheriff's department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation. No charges have been filed, per the Athens Banner-Herald. "All signs and information so far point to this being accidental," the sheriff told CNN. Last Sunday, a 3-year-old died after being left in an an SUV in Columbus. Kids and Car Safety, a nonprofit, said the Danielsville case was the third time this year a child has died in a hot car in Georgia.