Celebrity / Travis Barker Travis Barker, Kourtney Detail 'Scary' Hospitalization New member of Kardashian clan has a bout with 'life threatening pancreatitis' By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Jul 3, 2022 8:36 AM CDT Copied Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Newser) – Travis Barker—drummer for Blink 182 and husband of Kourtney Kardashian—is on the mend after being hospitalized in Los Angeles this week, the celebrity duo say in separate Instagram posts, reports CNN. And both say the health scare was a serious one. Barker: "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great," the 46-year-old Barker wrote, per Cosmopolitan. But after dinner, "I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since." He explained that he had a small polyp removed, and the procedure "unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis," he wrote. "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better." Kardashian: "Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been," she wrote. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change." She also thanked people for their prayers and support. "I am so touched and appreciative," she wrote. "I am so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay." (Read more Travis Barker stories.)