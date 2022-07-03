Travis Barker, Kourtney Detail 'Scary' Hospitalization

(Newser) – Travis Barker—drummer for Blink 182 and husband of Kourtney Kardashian—is on the mend after being hospitalized in Los Angeles this week, the celebrity duo say in separate Instagram posts, reports CNN. And both say the health scare was a serious one.

Barker: "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great," the 46-year-old Barker wrote, per Cosmopolitan. But after dinner, "I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since." He explained that he had a small polyp removed, and the procedure "unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis," he wrote. "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."