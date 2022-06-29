(Newser) – It's been a whirlwind few weeks for Travis Barker as he kicks off married life with Kourtney Kardashian, but fans are now expressing concern after he was apparently hospitalized for an unspecified medical issue. TMZ first reported that the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer showed up at California's West Hills Hospital on Tuesday morning, Kardashian in tow, and soon after, the media outlet showed a picture of Barker being taken out of an ambulance after transport to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center about 30 minutes away.

Then, shortly before 11am local time—"seemingly amid his medical emergency," per Page Six—Barker posted a rather cryptic-sounding tweet: "God save me." That does also happen to be the name of a new Machine Gun Kelly song that Barker produced, but Page Six notes the timing of the post was "eerie." Adding to the mystery is the fact that Barker's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, posted later that afternoon on her Instagram story, "Please send your prayers." No word yet from the Barker camp on what's wrong; KTLA notes that Barker was hospitalized in 2018 for blood clots in his arms, along with a staph infection.