Video Captures Boy, 4, Shooting at Officers in McDonald's Parking Lot

The moment when a 4-year-old fired on police officers on the order of his father was caught on bodycam video. Sadaat Johnson, 27, waved a gun at McDonald's workers in Midvale, Utah, because he was upset about his food order, and they told him to pull around to the front of the store while they fixed it. Instead, they called 911, and the bodycam video starts when responding officers arrived and ordered Johnson out of his car. He refused, but rolled down his window, and was ultimately pulled out. As officers struggled to take him into custody, one of them can be heard yelling that there's a gun, and then one gunshot is heard, KUTV reports. No one was hit, though an officer's arm was burned by the muzzle.

An officer can be heard yelling "drop the gun" and then an officer yells "kid!" multiple times. Multiple children were helped out of the backseat and ushered to safety inside the fast food restaurant (the children's mother said in February that her 3-year-old was also in the car). One of the officers who stayed with them says in the police report, "The male child on his own free will began talking to me. The male child told me 'I grabbed my dad's gun and tried to shoot the police so he could be free and do what he wanted.'" Johnson told officers his 4-year-old had gotten a hold of his gun before, and also claimed he blacked out during the McDonald's incident and did not remember it, KUTV reported in February. Johnson pleaded guilty to child abuse and aggravated assault last month and was sentenced to 120 days behind bars plus probation.