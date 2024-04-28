Weinstein Hospitalized for Tests

Harvey Weinstein's lawyer said the onetime movie mogul has been hospitalized for a battery of tests after his return to New York City following an appeals court ruling nullifying his 2020 rape conviction . Attorney Arthur Aidala said Saturday that Weinstein was moved to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after his arrival on Friday to city jails, the AP reports. "They examined him and sent him to Bellevue. It seems like he needs a lot of help, physically," Aidala said. "He's got a lot of problems. He's getting all kinds of tests. He's somewhat of a train wreck health wise."

A spokesperson with the New York City Department of Correction said only that Weinstein remains in custody at Bellevue. Thomas Mailey, a spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, said Weinstein was turned over to the city's Department of Correction pursuant to the appeals ruling. Weinstein, 72, had been housed at the Mohawk Correctional Facility, about 100 miles northwest of Albany. He remained in custody after the appeals ruling because he was convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape and was sentenced to 16 years in prison, per the AP.

Weinstein has been dealing with afflictions including cardiac issues, diabetes, sleep apnea, and eye problems. Aidala said he spoke to Weinstein on Friday after he was in transit to New York City from an upstate jail. He said that mentally, his client is "sharp as a tack." The lawyer said it usually takes state corrections and prisons officials a week or two to arrange to transport a prisoner. "He was not treated well. They refused to give him even a sip of water, no food, no bathroom break," Aidala said. He said he was told that Bellevue doctors planned to run tests on Weinstein before he can be returned to the Rikers Island jail complex.