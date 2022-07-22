She Got Stood Up, Then Sued Her Date

(Newser) – A Michigan woman suing a man for standing her up on a date appeared at a virtual court hearing this week that turned into a shouting match. It "plays like the greatest 10-minute soap opera," TMZ reports. The Zoom hearing began with Judge Herman Marable Jr. asking defendant Richard Jordan if he would be representing himself. "To be honest with you, sir, I thought this was just going to be thrown out," he responded, per Fox News. "We had a date—one date—and… now I’m being sued for $10,000." The judge told Jordan that he'd need to file a motion to dismiss the suit. QaShontae Short, who has a long history of filing lawsuits, then interjected, claiming Jordan lied in his response to the suit.

"If he responds and his response is a lie, it's perjury, then my documents would prove it’s a lie," yelled Short, who sued Jordan for intentional infliction of emotional distress, noting the date had occurred on her late mother’s birthday, per USA Today. "No, no, no, no, no," Marable replied, before asking if Short knew what perjury means. He also told her she should have filed the case in a circuit court, not 67th District Court of Genesee County. He tried to explain that perjury requires a false statement made under oath, but Short kept talking. "Bottom line is you said it was a criminal offense so I will send this to circuit court," she said. "Are we done here?" Marable said no. "I don't see anything in the complaint that says he made some false statement under oath," he said.

Short—who TMZ reports looked to be "conducting her business inside an airport, for all to hear"—continued shouting. "Do not do that. Do not insult my intelligence, as if I don’t understand what perjury means," she said. She again claimed the judge had determined the case was criminal, while he denied he had made any such statement. Unable to get her to stop talking, Marable ordered her mic to be muted. He again stated that circuit court had jurisdiction over the case and ultimately made the required transfer. USA Today notes Short should have a thorough handle on the court system by now, considering she's "filed at least a dozen suits in both court jurisdictions over the past two decades." (Read more lawsuit stories.)