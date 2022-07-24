Kate Moss: No Fond Memories of Breakthrough Photo Shoot

(Newser) – Supermodel Kate Moss has opened up in rare form about her early, often controversial, days in the industry, notes the Guardian. The interview was via radio for the Desert Island Discs program of the BBC. Among the highlights:

Age 15: Moss, now 48, recalls how a male photographer tried to pressure her into posing topless at age 15. "I was really shy then about my body, and he said, 'Take your bra off' and I could feel there was something wrong so I got my stuff and I ran away." She added that the experience "sharpened her instinct."