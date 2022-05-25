In Very Brief Testimony, Kate Moss Denies Depp Rumor

(Newser) – As far as witnesses go, the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial saw arguably its biggest on Wednesday: Model Kate Moss took the stand virtually and offered testimony that ran less than three minutes, reports CNN. She was called as a rebuttal witness by Depp's team. Heard had testified that when she and her sister, Whitney Heard Henriquez, had an incident with Depp near some stairs, she thought about a rumor that Depp had once pushed Moss down stairs (that couple had dated from 1994 to 1998). Heard's line: "He swung at Whitney, and I'd heard a rumor, a vague rumor, about that." Moss said there was no truth to the rumor.

"We were leaving the room [while at a resort in Jamaica] and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slipped down the stairs and I hurt my back," Moss said. "I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain and he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention." She said that Depp "never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs" at any point in their relationship. Heard's lawyers did not cross-examine Moss. Following her testimony, Depp himself took the stand for a second time, this time as a rebuttal witness, reports the AP.

Heard has testified that Depp played no part in her getting a role on Aquaman. He disputed that, saying that following her audition he contacted the studio and pushed for her. "Ultimately she did get the job, so hopefully, I suppose, I had curbed their worries to some degree," he said. Closing arguments in the defamation trial should begin by week's end. (Read more Johnny Depp stories.)