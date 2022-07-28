Alaska Troopers: Teen Kills 3 Siblings, Himself

(Newser) – A 15-year-old boy shot and killed three siblings at a home near Fairbanks, Alaska, and was found dead with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities say. In a statement, Alaska State Troopers said they received a report of shots being fired at a Fairbanks home on Tuesday afternoon. Responding troopers found four children who had died from apparent gunshot wounds. The children's parents were not home at the time, the troopers said. Troopers said their investigation found that the 15-year-old boy shot three siblings, ages 5, 8, and 17, and then shot himself, the AP reports.

Three other children were at the house and not injured, the statement said. Troopers spokesman Tim DeSpain said the uninjured children are also siblings and all under the age of 7. DeSpain said the firearm involved was a "family gun." He said he doesn't have information on how it was accessed or whether it was secured, but it's something the ongoing investigation will look at, the Anchorage Daily News reports.