Pelosi Begins Asia Trip, a Big Question Looming

Nancy Pelosi begins a trip to Asia on Sunday, but the question on everyone's mind is still unanswered: Will she go to Taiwan? A statement issued by her office on Saturday lists stops in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan, but it has no mention of Taiwan, reports the New York Times. That, however, doesn't mean the House speaker and her small congressional delegation won't make what Reuters reports would be a "dramatic" visit, even if it's a short and symbolic one.

Chinese officials—who view the self-governing democracy as part of China—have made clear they would view any such trip by a high-ranking US official as a provocation, one that would lead to serious, if unspecified, consequences. In a phone call with President Biden on Friday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned the US about "playing with fire." Biden himself has sounded less than thrilled with the prospect of a Pelosi visit there, saying the "military thinks it's not a good idea right now."