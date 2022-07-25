Both China, White House Wary of Pelosi's Travel Plans

(Newser) – Unconfirmed reports that Nancy Pelosi is planning a trip to Taiwan have most definitely caught the attention of China. Authorities in Beijing are making clear through private and public channels they would view such a trip as a provocation, one that would trigger a strong response. However, what "strong" means is unclear at the moment.

Over the weekend, the UK's Financial Times reported that Chinese authorities had issued unusually stern private warnings to US officials, per Bloomberg. These were "significantly stronger" than warnings over previous spats, and the FT story cited a "possible military response." Public: On Monday, a spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry confirmed the anger about the possible trip, reports Reuters. "We are seriously prepared," said Zhao Lijian, though he didn't directly answer when pressed about a possible military response. "If the US side is bent on going its own way, China will take strong measures to resolutely respond and counteract," he said. He added that the US "should be held responsible for any serious consequences."