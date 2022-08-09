Race Car Driver Finds Real-World Driving Too 'Stressful'

(Newser) – Lewis Hamilton may be a seven-time Formula One world champion, but the race car driver is not a huge fan of regular driving. During a Vanity Fair interview, Hamilton was navigating busy streets near Nice, France, when he told his interviewer, "Look, we’re on these roads, anything can happen." As traffic got worse, he said, "This is now stressful for me. This road is crazy. So much going on here. I’m going to turn around in a second." He says he feels no fear while racing, but he explained his feelings on normal street driving: "I just think that I find it stressful. I try not to do things that don’t add to my life." Read the full interview here. (Read more Formula One stories.)