Researchers Use Novel Method to Study Moth Migration

(Newser) – Trillions of insects migrate across the globe each year, yet little is known about their journeys. So to look for clues, scientists in Germany took to the skies, placing tiny trackers on the backs of giant moths and following them by plane, per the AP. To the researchers’ surprise, the moths seemed to have a strong sense of where they were going. Even when the winds changed, the insects stayed on a straight course, the scientists reported in a study published Thursday in the journal Science. Their flight paths suggest these death’s-head hawk moths have some complex navigation skills, the authors said, challenging earlier ideas that insects are just wanderers.

"For many, many years, it was thought that insect migration was mostly just dictated by winds, and they were blowing around," said lead author Myles Menz. It’s been tough for scientists to get a close look at how insects travel, in part because of their small size, Menz said. The kinds of radio tags used to follow birds can be too heavy for smaller fliers. But transmitters have gotten tinier. The object of the study—death’s-head moths, so named because of skull-like markings on their wings—are thought to migrate thousands of miles between Europe and Africa in the autumn, flying by night.

For the study, researchers released tagged moths in Germany in the hopes they'd start flying on their migration path toward the Alps. The researchers used a light aircraft to follow the flight paths of 14 moths, with their longest track around 56 miles. Not only did the moths fly in straight lines, but they also seemed to work around wind conditions, Menz said, flying low to the ground when the winds were against them, or rising up to catch a helpful tail wind. Though the number of moths tracked was fairly small, scientists say getting any close-up look at insect migration is significant.