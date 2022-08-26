Moderna Sues Pfizer Over COVID Vaccine

(Newser) – The biggest names in COVID vaccines are now embroiled in a legal fight. Moderna sued Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Friday, alleging patent infringement over the technology used to make the COVID shots, reports the Verge. Moderna accused its rivals of essentially stealing the mRNA technology it developed before the pandemic came into play, citing patents it filed between 2010 and 2016.

"We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech unlawfully copied Moderna’s inventions" in order to make their Comirnaty vaccine, "and they have continued to use them without permission," says a company news release. Lawsuits were filed in US District Court in Massachusetts and in Germany. A spokesperson for Pfizer says the company hasn't yet been served and declined to comment.