White House Has Fiery Reply to Critics of Student Loan Plan

(Newser) – There are plenty of critics of President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan—and on Thursday the White House called out a select group of them by name, reports Politico. The White House Twitter account retweeted a series of tweets from Republican members of Congress blasting the Biden move. On each, it attached how much federal loan relief—in the form of PPP loan forgiveness—each had personally received. For instance:

Rep. Vern Buchanan of Florida tweeted, "As a blue-collar kid who worked his way through college, I know firsthand the sacrifices people make to receive an education. Biden’s reckless, unilateral student loan giveaway is unfair to the 87 percent of Americans without student loan debt and those who played by the rules."

@WhiteHouse tweeted back: "Congressman Vern Buchanan had over $2.3 million in PPP loans forgiven."

The White House did the same for Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin ($1.4 million), Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern ($1 million), Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly ($987,237), and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz ($482,321). The initial tweet in the thread shared a video of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responding to the announcement in a Newsmax interview in which she called the move "completely unfair" ($183,504).

NBC News reports Mullin later swung back, tweeting, "74 days before midterms, Joe Biden is targeting business owners for protecting their employees from government lockdowns. President Trump always supported American workers and job creators."