NOAA Issues Rare Storm Watch for Weekend

Solar event headed toward Earth could disrupt communications, spur northern lights sightings
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 10, 2024 10:58 AM CDT
NOAA Issues Rare Storm Watch for Weekend
This image shows a solar flare, as seen in the bright flash in the lower right, captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory on Thursday.   (NASA/SDO via AP)

A strong solar storm headed toward Earth could produce northern lights in the United States and potentially disrupt communications this weekend. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare geometric storm watch—the first in nearly 20 years. The watch starts Friday and lasts all weekend, per the AP. NOAA said the sun produced strong solar flares beginning Wednesday, resulting in five outbursts of plasma capable of disrupting satellites in orbit and power grids here on Earth.

Each eruption—known as a coronal mass ejection—can contain billions of tons of solar plasma. NOAA is calling this an unusual event, pointing out that the flares seem to be associated with a sunspot that's 16 times the diameter of Earth. An extreme geomagnetic storm in 2003 took out power in Sweden and damaged power transformers in South Africa. The latest storm could produce northern lights as far south in the US as Alabama and Northern California, according to the NOAA.

(More solar storm stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X