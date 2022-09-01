In Her Final Minutes, UN Commissioner Releases Uighur Report

(Newser) – The UN accused China of serious human rights violations that may amount to "crimes against humanity" in a long-delayed report examining a crackdown on Uighurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups. Beijing on Thursday denounced the assessment, which was released late Wednesday, as a fabrication cooked up by Western nations. For several years, human rights groups have accused China of sweeping a million or more people from the minority groups into detention camps in a ruthless campaign against extremism that has struck fear into large segments of the population in the far western province of Xinjiang.

The assessment from the Geneva-based UN human rights office largely corroborated earlier reporting by researchers, advocacy groups, and the news media, and it added the weight of the world body to the conclusions. But it was not clear what impact it would have, reports the AP. That the report was released was in some ways as important as its contents. There were repeated delays in releasing the document; many Geneva diplomats believe it was nearly complete a year ago. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said she had to resist pressure both to publish and not publish. The report was published just minutes before her four-year term officially ended on Aug 31.

Among its findings, which were drawn in part from interviews with former detainees and others familiar with conditions at eight detention centers: