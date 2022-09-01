Kyrgios Has Unusual Complaint at US Open

(Newser) – An umpire at the US Open warned the crowd not to smoke marijuana on Wednesday following a complaint from Australian player Nick Kyrgios. There was "a strong party vibe" in the crowd at New York's Louis Armstrong Arena as the Wimbledon finalist faced France's Benjamin Bonzi in the second round, per the Guardian, which notes "the wafts of weed courtside were easy to smell." Kyrgios complained as Bonzi increased the pressure on the Aussie late in the second set. "People don't know that I'm a heavy asthmatic so when I'm running side to side and struggling to breathe already, it's probably not something I want to be breathing in between points," Kyrgios told reporters after the match, per CNN.

He also complained of the "noisy" atmosphere and "a lot of heckling," per the Guardian. "Point in, point out, I can barely hear," he said. He was clearly frustrated at times, once receiving a warning himself after swearing at a member of his team, per CNN. The 27-year-old emerged victor nonetheless, winning 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 4-6 6-4. Now facing American JJ Wolf in the third round on Friday, Kyrgios described feeling a lot of stress. "Such a clean performance is not realistic in a sport like this where you're playing day in, day out," he said. "I probably have to lower the expectation of playing like it's a Wimbledon final every time." His court case stemming from an allegation of assault on a former girlfriend has been adjourned until Oct. 4.